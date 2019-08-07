Drama as Kwale Woman Rep walks into National Assembly with a baby

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – There was drama in the National Assembly on Wednesday morning when Kwale County Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan walked into the debating chamber with a baby.

Business was temporarily disrupted as House Majority Leader Aden Duale had to pause a motion he was moving on the Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute.

Zulekha was carrying the baby, which appeared to be less than 5-months old.

Temporary House Deputy Speaker Christopher Omulele had a hectic time controlling MPs in the House as some engaging in shouting marches while others could be seen shoving each other.

She was later ordered out, with Omulele advising MPs to use facilities the Parliamentary Service Commission had provided for lactating mothers.

Sam Atandi, MP for Alego Usonga was ejected from the proceedings for being disorderly.

Duale has demanded an explanation on how Hassan was allowed into the Chamber with the baby.

Women MPs who had walked out of the Chamber as a sign of solidarity with Hassan condemned the Speaker and their male colleagues on how the matter was handled.

More to follow….