DPP says won’t charge Keroche owners with a criminal offense

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has told the court that he does not intend to prefer a criminal charge against the proprietors of Keroche Breweries Limited.

Vacation judge James Wakiaga, heard that contrary to tweets by the DPP earlier in the week, there will be no criminal charges against the company’s directors Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were charged with tax evasion amounting to Sh14.5 billion, and are out on bond.

The aggrieved directors through their lawyer Irungu Kangata, moved to court seeking anticipatory bail, based on the tweet, but the DPP denied intent to indict them.

The judge observed that if the DPP intended to charge any person, he should not use the social media platform.

He said that any threat against the applicants, the lawyer is free to approach the court.

When they were charged last week, the proprietors of the brewery denied ten counts related to tax evasion of Sh14 billion.

The court consequently released the Chief Executive Officer Tabitha on a cash bail of Sh10 million or bond of Sh15 million with surety of similar amount.

Her husband, who is the chairman of board of directors Karanja, was granted a cash bail of Sh2 million or bond of Sh 5 million with a similar surety.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, said that Karanja was a given lesser bail term due to his health condition which was admitted by both the defence and the prosecution.

The duo were charged alongside their company, with ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh15 million within seven days failure to which all the directors will be arrested and detained until the set conditions are met.

The court further ordered them to deposit their passports in court within seven days.

The prosecution, told court that on diverse date between February 2015 and February 2016, they made incorrect statements to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over payment of income tax, allegations they both deny saying the matter is pending at the tax tribunal.