DP Ruto says unlisted Kenyans will be enumerated by close of week-long census Saturday  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans who are yet to be counted in the ongoing population head count that they will be enumerated before the end of the exercise on Saturday

Speaking in Emurua Dikiir, Narok County, Ruto stated that the exercise will be credible to allow the government to plan for its citizen based on accurate numbers.

“I want to urge all those who have not been counted not to worry they will all be counted. We will make sure that every Kenyan, wherever they are, are counted so that we can get credible and accurate figures,” Ruto said on Friday.

The exercise which kicked of last week on Friday is expected to end on Saturday with Ruto assuring the government is keen see those living with disability are also listed to enable government plan appropriately.

“We need to know how many people are living with disability and all Kenyans in General in the country so that as a government we can plan for everyone based on accurate numbers and not guess work,” he added.

The DP also called on all Kenyans to participate in the exercise and give correct information to enumerators saying it is their right to be counted and be involved in government initiatives.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had earlier called on all Kenyans to participate in the national census saying census seeks to provide the data needed in planning national development activities.

“We need to be counted, we need to know who we are, where we are in order for us to be able to divide the resources that God has given us in a manner that is equitable, that reaches every single citizen of this country,” Kenyatta said.

The President spoke last week on Saturday when he attended the 60th anniversary of the Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) in Karen, Nairobi County.

The Head of State further pointed out that proper planning and execution of government projects can only be successfully if government has proper facts of its population.

He said through national census, the public would understand why certain projects are being carried out in certain parts of the country.

“As we move forward and continue growing in numbers, as a people we would want to be sure that there are enough educational, health and infrastructural facilities that help in providing the basic services,” the President said.

“We don’t do this on guesswork, we need to do it based on facts, therefore it is my hope and prayer that we will all in good faith turn up and be counted,” he added.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has lauded enumerators for carrying out their duties well adding that the government is so far impressed with the progress of the exercise.