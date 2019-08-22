Djibouti envoy says country won’t quit UNSC race despite Kenya’s endorsement by AU

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Djiboutian Permanent Representative to the United Nations has said the county will not quit the race for a non-permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) despite the endorsement of Kenya’s candidature by African Union countries on Wednesday.

Mohamed Siad Doualeh said in a brief tweet on Wednesday that the country will continue with its campaign in a bid to secure a seat in the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 term which Kenya is eyeing.

Doualeh thanked counties that had formally expressed support for Djibouti’s bid ahead of polls set for June next year at the UN headquarters in New York.

“Djibouti reaffirms its decision to continue its bid to secure a seat at the Security Council for the period 2021-2022. We thank all UN member states that have formally expressed to support Djibouti,” he said.

Kenya’s bid won the backing of the Africa Group, which comprises of all the members States of the AU making up 28 per cent of the UN membership, after garnering 37 votes against Djibouti’s 13.

Mohammed Idris Farah, Djibouti’s representative at the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the Africa Group organ that participated in the vote had conceded, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoting him as saying he was, “sure Kenya will ably represent the continent in the UN Security Council”.