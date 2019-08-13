Detectives arrest 2 prison warders seen concealing cocaine in surveillance footage

By CORRESPONDENT, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Two prison warders captured in surveillance footage hiding cocaine in a toilet at the Manyani Maximum Prison.

Boniface Korir and William Chengo were arrested on Monday by detectives from Voi, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tweeted on Tuesday.

DCI also said the two were found to be in possession of ammunition without authority.

The arrest of the two comes at a time security services have heightened surveillance amid a crackdown on illicit drug trade.

It was not immediately clear when the two prison warders will be arraigned in court to face charges.

The value of the impounded cocaine is also unknown.

