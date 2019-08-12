Demos in Kisii town as mother dies after giving birth at Level 6 Hospital

KISII, Kenya Aug 12 – Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital is on the spot over the death of a 28-year-old woman while giving birth at the facility, in what was said to be negligence.

The family of Veronica Mochere claims she was neglected when she arrived at the hospital, leading to her death on Saturday.

Bitter residents staged a demonstration along Masongo- Menyinkwa road on Monday claiming the hospital was answerable to the death of veronica.

Veronica, a mother of two was admitted at the facility last Friday and died on Saturday night after giving birth.

The family claim, the deceased bled for four hours after she gave birth and no doctor was around to check on her.

“I just watched my sister bleeding to death while holding her newborn as I remained patient for the nurses to attend to her but all this was in vain,” he sister said.

Her sister added that her efforts to pursue the nurses around to attend to her patient gave her a shocking answer as they said the nurse in charge was away.

“The nurses turned me away severally when I tried to talk to them, saying they had serious emergencies than mine,” she said.

They later claimed there was no blood available at the facility, which she required urgently.

“It took them four hours to get blood from a private hospital but on arrival, my sister died leaving her newborn with me,” she said, wiping tears, insisting “My sister had no complication at all.”

Edwin Amenya an activist blamed the hospital and asked the management to tell the public what exactly happened to the deceased.

“We have beyond zero campaign, we have Linda Mama from the national government but it sounds a joke to us that up to this era still mothers die in hospital while giving birth.

The hospital superintendent Enock Ondari said he was out of Kisii and therefore, he will not comment on this matter.