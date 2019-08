, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Francis Wangusi now insists he is still in charge at the Communications Authority defying a decision by the agency’s board to replace him after his term came to an end on Wednesday.

Wangusi told Capital FM News on Thursday he will not hand over to the authority’s Director of Legal Services, Mercy Wanajau, who was named the Interim Director General by CA Board Chairperson Ngene Gituku.

More to follow…