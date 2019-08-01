DCI probing theft of computers donated by China to Kenya’s Parliament

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Detectives have launched an investigation on the theft of computers and other electronic equipment donated to the Kenyan Parliament by the Chinese government.

The computers, loaded in a container from China mysteriously disappeared between the port of Mombasa and Nairobi, officials said.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai confirmed that the container tagged ‘diplomatic goods’ was delivered to Parliament on Tuesday but when the seals were opened, it was found to be empty in what has shocked parliamentary officials, security forces and the Chinese embassy in Nairobi.

“Indeed, a container arrived at the Parliament square and upon opening the container seals, the container was confirmed to have been empty. Both the agent and our officer brought this matter to my attention and I made a decision that the DCI officers attached to Parliament Road Police Station be informed of this development which was done promptly,” the Clerk said in a statement to the media.

The embassy had contracted Bollore Africa Transport and Logistics Ltd to deliver the consignment.

The goods listed as laptops and computer projectors were a donation from the National People’s Congress of China and the consignment was to be delivered through the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

The Chinese Embassy issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that it had contracted Bollore Africa to deliver the consignment but said the matter is now with the police.

“We notice the National Assembly has informed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to handle the matter and believe that with the professionalism of DCI this matter will be resolved, and equipment recovered with their intervention. With an unswerving commitment to the bilateral friendship, the Chinese side will continue with our support to our Kenyan brothers and sisters,” reads a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti told Capital FM News that an investigation had been launched after the matter was reported at Parliament Police Station’s DCI section.

“We have taken up the matter,” he said, “we will get to the root of it.”