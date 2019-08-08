CS Matiangi gazettes Monday public holiday to mark Eid ul Adha

, NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Monday as a public holiday to mark the Islamic Festival of Eid ul Adha.

This is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The day is meant to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares that Monday, the 12th August,2019 be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Azha,” the gazette notice published Thursday read.