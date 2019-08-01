Court blocks Ken Okoth’s interment pending case by mistress

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The court has temporarily stopped the interment of Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s body pending a case filed by his mistress Anne Thumbi.

The nominated Nairobi County Assembly member is demanding recognition by the family as well as ‘their’ son whom she wants listed as one of the beneficiaries.

She files the case against Okoth’s mother Angeline Okoth, his wife Monica Okoth and Lee Funeral Home where his body was preserved.

“That in the interim, a temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the first and second defendant, either by themselves, their servants or agents from conducting the burial, interment, cremation and or in any manner whatsoever dispose of the body or remains of the late Ken Okoth pending the hearing and determination of the instant application interparties,” reads an order issued by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Mmasi.

Ann’s lawyer Elkana Mugaka told journalists at the Milimani Law Courts that his client decided to file the case after the family declined to recognise her and their five-year-old son.

“Until this is done, nothing will happen concerning the late Okoth’s interment or cremation,” he said, and pleaded with Kenyans for “patience as we try to resolve this issue.”

The family was planning to conduct final rites for Okoth’s body in Homa Bay on Saturday, followed by a cremation which is also opposed by a section of his family members.

During Okoth’s memorial service in Moi Girls High School in Kibra, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko told mourners that he was a witness to Ann’s relationship with the deceased, and pleaded with the family to recognise her.

“I know they were an item because it is Ken who asked me to nominate Ann to county assembly,” Sonko said,

Developing story….