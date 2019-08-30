Child gymnast Wendy Waeni’s former manager summoned by police

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30- Joseph Mwangi, the former manager of child gymnast Wendy Waeni is now wanted by police for forging a letter, which was threatening her mother.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti on Friday said the said letter was purported to be from a Cabinet Secretary, warning Wendy’s mother of unspecified consequences.

He directed Mwangi to surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Nairobi area.

“Joseph Mwangi Nduta alias Joe is #Wanted by DCI detectives in connection with the forgery of a letter purporting to be from a Cabinet Secretary threatening the complainant- Magdalene Mbele of some consequences. To report at DCI Nairobi Area,” reads the summons posted on the DCI’s twitter handle.

Mwangi was recently put on the spotlight when Wendy accused him of exploitation during a live interview on Citizen TV’s JKL.

But in a rejoinder, Mwangi used Twitter to exonerate himself of any wrong-doing but the matter had already caught the DCI’s attention, who directed detectives from the Child Protection Unit to initiate an investigation.

“My mother is out there in the streets of Huruma selling sweets and cigarettes,” Wendy told host Jeff Koinange on the show on August 8.

She also revealed that her former manager was misusing her social media accounts.