Budget mediation talks adjourned over quorum hitch as 7 senators fail to show up

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Counties’ clamor for more funds in the 2019/2020 financial year appears to be fading away after the second round of mediation talks by the 18-member bicameral committee hit a snag on Wednesday over quorum hitches.

The meeting failed to kick off after senators failed to raise quorum after only two out of the nine appointed members honored the session, subsequently leading to a condescending forum where National Assembly members blasted senators for “boycotting” the talks.

The premature abortion of the talks is the clearest indication yet that counties are in for more trouble with their hopes for better tidings now pegged on a ruling that will be rendered by the Supreme Court when the matter will come up for mention on September 9.

Senator Mohammed Mohamud who also doubles up as the Vice Chairperson of the joint team and his Nyamira counterpart Okong’o Omogeni are the only two senators who had availed themselves for the meeting.

Johnstone Sakaja (Nairobi), Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Charles Kabiru (Kirinyaga), Margret Kamar (Uasin-Gishu) Mithika Linturi (Meru), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) and Rose Nyamunga (Nominated) were all a no show.

In a communication rendered by the Committee Chairperson Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), the absentee senators had registered their apologies, but this did not go down well with MPs who protested their absence accusing them of handling the talks casually.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale led his colleagues in scolding the senators whom he described as being inconsiderate of the plight of counties which are already facing a cash crisis.

“We were selected by both Houses because of certain leadership qualities that we have, and our colleagues should take this matter with a lot of seriousness that it deserves,” he said.

Duale lamented that it was incumbent upon the Vice Chairperson, Senator Mohamud, to whip his members to attend the session or in their absence nominate their colleagues who would stand in for them during the session, a move he said would have averted the session’s cancellation.

“This is not ordinary. It’s upon the leadership of the committee to whip members to attend scheduled meetings. Majority of the MPs were out of town but John Mbadi (Suba) and I took it upon ourselves to ensure that we had quorum today. On behalf of the people, Senators should take this matter seriously,” he said.

According to Article 199 of the Senate Standing Orders, “unless quorum is achieved within thirty minutes of the appointed time, a meeting of a Committee of the Senate shall stand adjourned to such time on the same day or a later date as the Chairperson of the Committee”.

Article 206 further stipulates that “unless otherwise provided for in these Standing Orders, in the event that any member of a Committee is absent or otherwise unable to attend the sittings of the Committee, the party whip of that Senator’s party may, with permission of the Speaker, appoint another Senator to act in that Senator’s place during the period of such absence or inability”.

Mbadi said the absenteeism by the Senators was causing confusion noting that it was insensitive for the Senators to snub the session knowing very well that the date of the meeting was mutually agreed in the previous meeting that also failed to yield fruits.

“We are on recess and we dropped everything that we were doing to come and deliberate on a matter that is of national importance only to realize that the other house does not take this matter seriously,” he protested.

MP Junet Mohammed (Suna East) noted that Senators had failed counties and asked Kenyans to be the judge on who was failing devolution particularly on ensuring that the almost two-month fall-out is resolved.

“In accordance with the constitution Senate has no other business other than protecting the interest of the counties but its unfortunate the people who are mandated with that task disregard their task Kenyans must know. It sends a message telling Kenyans where the problem is now,” he said.

Attempts by Senators Mohamud and Omogeni to calm down the irate MPs were fruitless with the former informing members that he had sought for a postponement of the meeting by contacting Duale after being notified of the absence of his colleagues.

“I tried to whip my members to come for the meeting and I did communicate the same to the leadership of the other House but seemingly that was not regarded,” he said.

In what appeared to be attempts to save face from further embarrassment and perhaps subsequent ridicule, Omogeni pleaded with the chairperson to adjourn the session straightway.

“We have clearly established that there is no quorum. This meeting should be adjourned,” he said.

Through consensus, the members present resolved to have the meeting postponed to September 11, with invitations dispatched to National Treasury, the two clerks of the two chambers of Parliament, Judicial Chief Registrar and the Commission of Revenue Allocation, on recommendation by Duale who insists that their input on the matter is crucial.

In the previous meeting, senators had proposed that the budgetary allocations of the three arms of government should be slashed and be factored in the counties’ allocation, a proposition which Duale stated would only be reasonable if the concerned parties were given a chance to argue whether the proposal was feasible.

Last week, the Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya pleaded with the team to set aside their differences on the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

National Assembly has insisted on capping the counties’ allocation at Sh316 billion with Senators insisting that they will not take anything less than Sh335 billion.