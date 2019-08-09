BBI concludes public hearings Friday ahead of report presentation in September

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce is set to conclude public hearings on Friday before retreating to write a report which is to be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before the end of September.

The 12-member team gazetted in May last year has been on nationwide tours traversing all the 47 counties to collect opinions on main challenges facing the country including divisive elections.

The Senator Yusuf Haji-led team will receive views Friday from Muslim leaders who are the last group to submit their proposals before the team, on possible constitutional reforms.

BBI this week collected views from professional bodies after concluding their sittings in counties.

Women leaders under Team Embrace presented their recommendations on Thursday.

The leaders among them Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga proposed the retention of the position of President and Deputy President when they tabled their views before BBI taskforce Thursday morning.

The women leaders proposed an expanded Executive which comprises of a President, Prime Minister and two deputies and formation of regional Assemblies where Members of County Assembly from the same region seat and legislate from regional assemblies as opposed to wards.

Governor Ngilu recommended that two of the five positions in the national executive be ringfenced for women with the presidential ticket comprising of persons of opposite gender.

“The opposite gender rule shall be applied in the expanded executive, with two seats sets aside for women. Since independence the two top seats have been going to men,” said Ngilu.

In their proposals, the women leaders also submitted that the opposite gender rule be applied in other elective and presidential appointments to ensure gender balance in leadership, State and government positions.

Senators Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) and Ochillo Ayacko (Homa Bay) proposed a minimum of 40 per cent of the national budget to be set aside for counties.

Inclusivity and issues of gender balance have also been brought forward during public hearings.

BBI was formed after the March 9, 2018, peace agreement between President Kenyatta and Odinga following sporadic violence witnessed following the 2017 presidential election.