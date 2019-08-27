Auditor General post declared vacant as deadline for interested candidates set for September 9

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The position of Auditor General has been declared vacant following the departure of Edward Ouko whose eight-year term came to an end on Monday.

Applicants interested in the position have until September 9 to submit their entries to the Public Service Commission (PSC), a gazette notice signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta which was published on Tuesday indicated.

Applicants will be required to, “have extensive knowledge of public finance, or at least ten years’ experience in auditing or public finance management,” according to qualifications set out in the gazette notice.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also named the Deputy Controller of Budget, Stephen Masha, the budget controller following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo whose term also ended on Monday.

Masha will hold the position on an acting capacity for a period of 90 days pending a substantive appointment, a gazette notice published on Tuesday read.

A declaration of vacancy for the position was also issued in a separate gazette notice by PSC Chairperson, Stephen Kirogo, with those interested in the position required to submit their applications by September 9.

