American multinational tech conglomerate trains 220 youths on cyber security

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 23 – Some 220 youth in Mombasa have been trained on cyber security, information technology and network engineering by Cisco Systems in partnership with Mombasa county government.

Cisco, an American multinational, develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.

The youth, among them 19 from the Mombasa Inspectorate Department, were trained at 11 institutions within Mombasa that have been accredited by Cisco.

The institutions include Kenya University, National Industrial Training Institute (NITA), Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), Ahmed Shahame Vocational Institute, Christian Industrial Training Institute (CITC), Star Institute, Holy Ghost Fathers’ Institute and SwahiliPot Hub.

They all graduated with certificates.

Mombasa Deputy Governor Dr William Kingi, who was the Chief Guest during the ceremony held at Bandari Maritime Academy, said the county government paid 70 per cent of the tuition fee for the 220 students.

“The Cisco programme aims to develop ICT skills among the youth. The model seeks to empower learners on ICT and this will go towards job and wealth creations,” said Kingi.

He said training will propel Mombasa to develop more innovations hubs.

“This is the first step in the journey towards grand idea that will propel this county to become the Silicon Valley of Africa,” he said.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said Mombasa had become the first county in the country to train its inspectorate officers in cyber security.

“We are making history, to become the first county to have inspectorate team trained on cyber security,” said Nassir.

The MP said they will also soon launch IT hubs within the Mvita constituency.

“We are soon launching IT hubs in different part of the Mvita Constituency. We will work together with the institutions which are here to make it possible,” said Nassir.