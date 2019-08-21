Africa Group endorses Kenya’s candidature for UN Security Council seat

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Kenya’s candidature for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the 2021-2022 term has been endorsed by the Africa Group after garnering 37 votes against Djibouti’s 13 during a session by the 54-member regional group in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kenya won the endorsement after a second round of voting by the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Africa Group comprises all the 54 African Union member States which make up 28 per cent of UN membership.

PRC voted to elect a nominee who will contest for a non-permanent seat in the powerful UN organ.

In the first round of voting held on August 5, Kenya garnered 33 votes out of 49 ballots cast, falling short of a two-third threshold.

