6 surrender to police in Mombasa, deny being members of Wakali Kwanza gang

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Six youths in surrendered to police in Mombasa on Thursday for fear of being targeted after being linked to the dreaded Wakali Kwanza gang through photos widely circulated on social media.

The six expressed fear over their lives saying they were not part of the criminal gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisauni Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Julius Kiragu on Friday said that the six reported to Kadzandani, Kiembeni and Urban Police stations.

“They are now being grilled by our Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers,” said Kiragu.

Two of the suspects surrender to Kiembeni Police Station, two at Kadzandani Police Post and two at Urban Police Station.

At the same time, Kiragu said a total of 11 suspects have also been arrested in connection with the Monday night attack in Bamburi that left about 14 people injured.

Kiragu said seven out of the 11 arrested are believed to be main suspects in Monday’s attack.

Police have also been able to shoot dead one of the main suspects.

On Wednesday night, police officers on patrol in Bamburi shot dead one of the suspects identified as “Bwika.”

Since the Monday attack, there has been heavy police presence in the Bamburi neighbourhood.

Police have vowed to flush out all the criminal elements in the region.