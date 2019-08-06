6 fishermen arrested in Remba Island, Ugandan security officials confiscate boats

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Six Kenyan fishermen from Remba Island in Suba North constituency have been arrested by Ugandan security personnel who also confiscated their two fishing boats over alleged trespass.

The fishermen were arrested Friday night while on an expedition in Lake Victoria and were taken to Hama island in Uganda where they are being detained.

Remba Island Beach Management Unit Network Chairperson Semekiah Okoth Mamra stated that the six were arrested by officers who accused them of trespass.

Mamra stated that apart from two fishing boats belonging to the fishermen which were confiscated, the Ugandan security personnel also confiscated fishing gear and their catch of unknown value.

He reported that the fishermen were forcefully removed from their boats upon reaching Hama Island in Uganda where they are said to be held at a police cell.

Earlier this week, a section of MPs whose constituencies fall along Lake Victoria region led by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and her Bondo counterpart Gedion Ochanda called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to provide security to Kenyan fishermen using waters of Lake Victoria.

The legislators said that the move will end persistent harassment of Kenyan fishermen who have been suffering from the hands of Uganda and Tanzanian authorities.