6 data capture kits reported to have malfunctioned during Saturday night census replaced – Oguna

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna (pictured) who addressed the press on the ongoing census Sunday morning assured contingency plans are in place to ensure a seamless exercise/CFM – MOSES MUOKI

By NJOKI KIHIU, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Six data capture kits reported to have malfunctioned Saturday night when the national census got underway have been replaced, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna says.

Oguna who addressed the press on the ongoing census Sunday morning assured contingency plans are in place to ensure a seamless exercise.

He has assured Kenyans who were not listed last night when the census commenced to be calm saying the exercise will continue until Saturday next week.

According to Oguna said enumerators will interview unlisted persons between 6pm and 10 pm from Monday.

The listing of special populations including hotel guests was concluded last night, he said adding enumerators will focus on households on Sunday night as the census enters the second day beginning 6pm.

