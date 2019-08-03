3 ‘witch doctors’ arrested for defrauding Sh2mn from a couple

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Two Kenyans and a Tanzanian have been arrested by DCI detectives for defrauding Sh2 million from a couple in Nairobi’s Westlands suburb.

According to police, the suspects first approached the couple and claimed they had powers to exorcise a prime property the couple was selling.

They are said to have showed up with a live snake and other weird paraphernalia but disappeared on receiving the cash.

Police said the suspects were set to be charged Tuesday with obtaining money by false pretense–an offense that is punishable by law. They could also face other related charges.