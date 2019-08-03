3-judge bench to visit KICC to ascertain if Kenyatta’s statue is part of the building

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A three-judge bench is Thursday afternoon scheduled to visit the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to ascertain if the portrait of Founding President Jomo Kenyatta is indeed part of the 28-story building as argued by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Justices George Kimondo, Anthony Mrima and Asenath Ongeri will be at the KICC at 2.30pm.

Activist Okiya Omtatah had filed a petition opposing the inclusion of the statue in the new currency notes unveiled on July 1 ahead of the demonetization of the old ones in conformity with a constitutional provision that forbids the use of individuals’ portraits on the national currency.

CBK and the State Law Office told the court Kenyatta’s statue is part of the building which was built in 1975 and gazette in 2013 as a national monument.