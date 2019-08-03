3 detained in Kitengela as 21-year-old beheaded in brawl over video game

, KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 15 – Police in Kitengela are detaining three men over the murder of a 21-year-old man at a gaming shop following a heated argument over a video game.

The young man is said to have been beheaded by two of the suspects at Kitengela town in broad daylight when the argument escalated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the bizarre murder could not be established immediately with Isinya police boss Kinyua Mugambi saying a probe has since been launched.

The incident reported on Wednesday happened some 20 meters from a police post.

Two men are said to have entered the gambling gaming shop where a scuffle ensued leading to the unfortunate incident.

An eyewitness said she spotted the two enter the gaming outlet and hurriedly shut the door. The eyewitness added she heard commotions prompting her to raise alarm.

Neighbors were attracted by the ensuing commotion and broke into the shop where they the victim’s body lying lifeless with the throat slit.

Security officers from the nearby police post managed to intervene saving the suspects from a mob baying for their blood.

The rescue mission by the police officers turned chaotic as residents fought police demanding to lynch the suspects forcing them to shoot in the air to disperse the irate members of the public.

The residents faulted the officers accusing them of abetting a crime by allowing gambling business in the area despite a ban.

They also lamented over increased crime in the populous town centre, singling out the gambling outlet where the 21-year-old was murdered as a den for criminal gangs.