25-year-old faces obstruction and intent to kill after attacking enumerator in Makindu

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Aug 29 – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for attacking and injuring a census enumerator and later destroying her phone and a data capture kit in Makindu.

The official, a supervisor in the ongoing national census, was ambushed early Thursday morning as she conducted the exercise at the suspect’s home.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the man found the official asking his grandmother some questions when he took a log of wood and hit her on the head and back.

Napeiyan has also revealed that the man continued hitting the enumerators even after she lost consciousness.

The supervisor is receiving treatment at Makindu hospital while the man is locked up at Makindu Police Station waiting to be arraigned in court later Thursday.

Police said he will be charged with obstruction, causing bodily harm and intention to kill.

The Statistics (Amendment) Act (2019,) signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July prescribes a penalty of Sh500,000 for any person who is charged with obstructing census officials.