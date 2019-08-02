2 arrested with Sh11.9mn cocaine consignment in Mombasa to face charges Monday

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 5 – Two suspects arrested on Saturday in Mombasa with cocaine valued at Sh11.9 million are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The duo – 47-year-old Juma Suleiman and 59-year-old Bashur Omar – were arrested in Barisheba area in Mombasa’s Kisauni.

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are said to have trailed the two for several hours before they pounced on them on Saturday afternoon.

The officers confiscated cocaine weighing 3 kilograms stashed in a suitcase.

The two were detained at Port Police.