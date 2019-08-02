2 arrested in Kitui for obstructing enumerators saying they’d been counted in the Bible

, KITU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Police in Kitui have arrested two locals who allegedly refused to cooperate with enumerators conducting the ongoing national census.

The two were among three locals who told census officials that they did not wish to participate in the exercise since, “we’ve been counted in the Bible.”

The third person later agreed to cooperate with the census officials.

It was not immediately clear what charges the two who were arrested would face.

The Statistics (Amendment) Act (2019,) signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July prescribes a penalty of Sh500,000 for any person who is charged with obstructing census officials.

The penalty was reviewed from Sh100,000.

While the exercise which started on the night August 24 has largely been smooth across the country, there have pockets of incidents calling for police action.

For example, two chiefs and one assistant chief were arrested and charged in court for aiding manipulation of census data in the ongoing exercise.

The three, all from the North Easter region of the country, were arrested on Monday.

The first chief, National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino said hails from Wajir County while the two others are from Habaswein Central location in Mandera County.

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the involvement of enumerators in the area.

On Tuesday, over 200 census enumerators and supervisors in Kilifi County downed their tools over delayed allowances.

Supervisors also complained of buying materials, including chalks, using their money. The exercise has however since resumed.

The census will end on August 31, with the preliminary outcome expected after three months.