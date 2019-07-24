Yatani named acting National Treasury CS

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has named Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

The announcement was made by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Wednesday who said the changes were for the “smooth running of operations at the National Treasury” following the charging in court of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge on Tuesday with graft-related offences.

Kenyatta nominated Julius Monzi as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury to replace Thugge.

Defence Principal Secretary Torome Saitoti was moved to the State Department of Planning with Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa taking over the Defence docket.

The announcement came a day after Rotich and Thugge were released on Sh15 million bail on Tuesday and ordered to stay away from their offices following an application by special counsel Taib Ali Taib who is prosecuting the graft case on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji.

The two are among 28 officials charged in relation to the contsruction Sh63 billion multi-purpose dams in Arror and Kimwarer, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Charges against them included engaging in a project without prior planning, abuse of office and neglect of official duty.