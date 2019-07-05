Women leaders accuse police of misusing power in detaining suspects for long

, GARISSA, Kenya Jul 5 – A section of women legislators have slammed the police for holding suspects for long periods without investigations.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Kandara MP Alice Wahome led 30 women MPs in accusing the officers for being used for political reasons to hold suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said police should take suspects to court well-armed with evidence.

On Wednesday Dennis Itumbi, the Secretary of Digital Media at State House was arrested by investigators probing the alleged plot to assassinate the Deputy President William Ruto.

When he appeared in court on Thursday, Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Zainab Abdul allowed DCI officers to hold him for five days to allow them to conclude investigations into the source of the letter.

Yesterday, however, Kihika and Wahome who spoke at a fundraising in Garissa town , claimed the practice by officers is meant to harass and intimidate innocent members of the public.

“ It is wrong to arrest Kenyans and request for a week or two to conduct investigations. Proper investigations should be conducted first before anyone is apprehended. There should be solid evidence, ” said Senator Kihika .

“It does not make sense for DCI offices to dramatically arrest people like in the case of Itumbi, only for them later to ask for five days to do a probe,” said the Kandara MP at the meeting attended by over 30 MPs.

Wahome lashed out at the investigative agencies for trivializing the DP Ruto assassination claims, pointing out that by going after Itumbi their aim is to divert attention of the public from the matter which she termed as grave.

“ What Kenyans want to know is who uttered words that could be seen as a plot to eliminate DP Ruto. Arresting Itumbi is a diversionary tactic,” she said.

Kirinyaga County MP Purity Ngirici who is also the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association Chairperson said Jubilee party is strong and told off those who are hell-bent in creating a wedge between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy.

Garissa Women Representative Anab Sugow and Nominated Senator Falhada Dekow who hosted the female MPs declared that the region is firmly behind President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto.

After the meeting at Garissa Primay School grounds, the MPs who included Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) proceeded to Madogo in Tana River County for another fundraiser.

Other legislators present included Sophia Abdi (Ijara) Beatrice Kones (Bomet East), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Charity Kathambi (Njoro) Rahab Mukami (Nyei), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo) Joyce Korir (Bomet County) and Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet) among others.