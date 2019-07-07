We will fix water problems in Nairobi this financial year-Sonko

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has assured city residents of his commitment to find lasting solutions to the water crisis faced in most estates.

Sonko said his government has rolled out long term plans that will ensure steady supply of water across the city.

Speaking in Utawala area during the Nairobi monthly clean-up exercise on Saturday, Sonko revealed that the county government has partnered with World Bank and the African Development Bank (ADB) to help reduce the 250,000 cubic meters’ water deficit in the city.

The Governor said that apart from Sh 2.7 billion set aside in the current budget for environment, water and energy sector, the county government will work with relevant stakeholders and partners to resolve the water crisis.

“I am aware that water is one of the biggest challenges experienced by city residents, but with plans we have in place very soon the issue will be completely resolved,” said Sonko.

The completion of the Northern water collection tunnel is also expected to improve the capacity of water for residents, with the Governor noting that the county is in the meantime working on other measures to ensure steady supply.

He noted that the county has given Athi Water and Nairobi Water Company Sh50 million each to enhance water supply within city estates.

Sonko said that water rationing in parts of the city will go on because the water available is not enough, but promised to ensure steady supply of water to residents who have no constant supply of water from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

“The water rationing programme is still on but we will ensure no homestead is left without supply of water. Our county water tankers together with the Sonko Rescue Team tankers will be in every Ward facing shortage,” he added.

Cartels diverting tap water for commercial purposes have however, been put on notice, with the county warning of a major crackdown.

The clean-up exercise was also attended by over 500 KDF soldiers from Embakasi barracks who will partner with the county in subsequent clean-up exercises.

Jamaican reggae Music sensation Jah Cure who had joined the Governor for the clean-up exercise, hailed the ongoing efforts to involve the youth in county government activities.

“I’m very happy to be part of this program because we have to take care of the environment. When Nairobi is clean its better for me and you and the future generation,” said the reggae star.

The clean up exercise was launched last year in July, and it’s held on every first Saturday of every month in all the 85 wards.