Waititu goes under after DPP approved his arrest, prosecution

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has gone into hiding since Friday night when he learnt that detectives were looking for him to face corruption charges.

This follows approval on the charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who directed the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to arrest and charge him over a Sh588,198,328 scandal at the county.

“We are still looking for him, he has not been traced since Friday night,” an official at the EACC told Capital FM news, “officers have been checking at his homes but he is not there.”

Waititu was being sought for arrest alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u.

In his Friday night statement, Haji said there was sufficient evidence to charge the couple whose company Saika Two Estate Developers Limited received Sh25,624,500 from Testimony enterprises Limited contractor—a firm contracted by the county to develop roads through an irregular tendering process.

“Once the funds were paid by Kiambu County Government, a total of Sh25,624,500 was remitted to entities associated with Waititu,” EACC said in its investigation file sent to the DPP for approval of charges.

“Having independently reviewed the evidence in the inquiry file and the report, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges,” the DPP said.

He has exonerated Waititu’s daughter Monica Njeri, a co-director in the family’s company, saying she was not aware of its dealings.

“Upon review, we find that she was a sleeping director and not active in the affairs of the company,” Haji said. EACC had wanted her prosecuted alongside her parents.

Others facing charges are five tender committee members at the county, a Chief Officer in charge of roads at the county Engineer Lucas Wahinya and two directors of the company that was awarded the tender.

The two are named in the DPP statement as Charles Chege Mbuthia and Beth Wangeci Mburu.

In previous media interviews, Waititu denies all allegations leveled against him, insisting that all property said to have been acquired through proceeds of crime were bought long before he became a Governor.

But EACC said it has evidence that he bought most of the properties including Delta hotel in Nairobi from funds acquired corruptly.