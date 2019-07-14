Two Nigerians, Kenyan woman arrested for engaging in fraud

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Police have arrested three suspects accused of engaging in fraud related activities in Juja area within Kiambu County, during a raid at a rental apartment.

The suspects, two Nigerians, and a Kenyan lady aged 35 years are being held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation offices in Juja.

Police recovered 70 assorted SIM Cards from various service providers.

Also recovered, detectives say, were 10 mobile phones, Subscriber Sim registration forms, several Kenya Identity Cards, and some Kenyan currency.

They will be arraigned in court Monday 15, July 2019.

“We placed the three in custody and investigations ongoing,” Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said in a statement.

Fraudsters have over time preyed on gullible Kenyans during what is widely known as SIM Card swap fraud.

According to the Communications Authority (CA), Kenyans have lost thousands of shillings to the criminals.

CA has since cautioned mobile phone users against disclosing their personal information to third parties to avoid falling victim.