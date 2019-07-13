TSC to appeal court ruling suspending performance appraisals for teachers

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is will Monday move to court to challenge a ruling by the Employment and Labor Relations Court setting aside new performance-based career progression guidelines.

The resolution to challenge Friday’s court ruling seen as a major triumph for teachers’ unions was arrived at on Saturday during a Commission Plenary chaired by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia, a source told Capital FM News.

The unions had opposed a performance-based progression module adopted by the TSC which, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) said would disenfranchise some 50,000 teachers due for promotions having pursued further studies.

TSC had maintained that promotions could only be effected based on the new guidelines that review the performance of a teacher as opposed to seniority, academic and professional qualifications as suggested by KNUT.

Justice Byram Ongaya of the Labour and Employment Relations Court in Milimani in his ruling on Friday directed TSC to effect promotions based on its Code of Regulations.

“TSC will undertake promotions in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the schemes of service with respect to all unionisable teachers,” he ruled.

Justice Ongaya urged KNUT and TSC to align prevailing schemes of service to an existing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) structure without breaching the code of regulations for teachers.

The judge also granted a prayer by KNUT lawyers seeking to have teachers in leadership positions at union branches transferred within geographical areas of their respective union branches.