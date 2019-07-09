Tone down on toxic politics, incoming Senate Cohesion chairperson tells Kamanda

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Incoming Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Cohesion Naomi Waqo has called on her counterpart in the National Assembly to stop unnecessary politics for the sake of national cohesion, harmony and progress of the country.

The Nominated Senator challenged Maina Kamanda who heads Team Kieleweke, a movement seeking to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions, to resolve to unite Kenyans as the foundation for achieving the country’s development targets.

Critics in the politic scene have pointed to the irony of the former Starehe MP leading the political camp of leaders loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta in trading accusations with leaders associated with DP Ruto, yet he chairs a House Committee that among other things oversights the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

“When we are in leadership, even if we belong to different groups, I think the best thing that we can do is give our mandate a priority.”

Kamanda has been at loggerheads with lawmakers associated to Ruto who have been labeled Tanga Tanga.

“Peace co-existence is in my heart, national cohesion is my heart, so in everything that I do, even in my party that is what I should promote. So it is my prayer that even my counterpart in the National Assembly we cannot go directly and campaign or stand firm and say we are in Kieleweke or in Tangatanga but we should first of all be focused in what we stand for,” she said.

Waqo said her tenure at the helm of the Committee will focus on accentuating its mandate in promoting cohesion and integration especially in county governments and among communities.

“We have been able to see the gap and the marginalization that has always been there and the Committee would want to visit the counties because that is our area of interest. People living with disability have been left behind so much, we want to focus on that matter, so that we see every group has been given the attention that they deserve and the opportunity that is there for them,” she stated.