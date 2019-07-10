TIFA poll shows President Kenyatta, DP Ruto leading in media coverage

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10- A new poll by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) research firm shows that President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading in media coverage in the category of public officials and politicians at 20 per cent.

According to the report released on Wednesday, he was followed by Deputy President William Ruto who enjoys second widest media coverage at 13 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ODM leader Raila Odinga was third at 8 percent, the study conducted between October 2018 and June 2019 showed.

The study revealed that Fred Matiangi (Interior) and Amina Mohamed (Sports) were the only two Cabinet Secretaries with the highest coverage at 5 percent and 3 percent respectively.

The report further shows that on crime, Matiang’i gets the highest coverage due to his mandate as the head of the interior docket.

His mentions focused on the dusitD2 Terror Attack and fake gold scam while Kenyatta mentions under this theme focused on his remarks around the dusitD2 terror attack and his impersonation.

The murder of the human rights activist Caroline Mwatha received 7.9 per cent of the total mentions.

Sports CS Mohammed’s mention during her tenure in the education docked was linked to release of national exams results, students’s placement and the new curriculum.

In reference to national politics, DP Ruto has the highest coverage at 27.9 per cent followed by Kenyatta at 20.8 per cent.

Raila Odinga is third at 18 per cent.

The coverage around these personalities has been on 2022 politics and the March 9, 2018, peace deal between Kenyatta and Odinga populary referred top as the handshake.

“It is not a wonder that President Kenyatta gets media attention because we all know he is the head of state and anyone would be interested to know what he is up to or what he says whenever he makes a public appearance,” TIFA research showed.

“After the handshake, Kenyatta and Raila also got more coverage because Kenyans were eager to know what the handshake was all about thus the media was ready to inform the public.”

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko got the highest media coverage compared to his 46 peers at 3 per cent.