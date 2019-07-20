Statistics Bureau begins training census supervisors and enumerators

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) this week kicked off the training of 164,700 supervisors and enumerators hired to conduct next month’s national census

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Chairman Peter Kiguta said the census agency recruited 2,700 ICT supervisors, 27,000 content monitoring supervisors and 135,000 enumerators for the population count scheduled for the night of August 24-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To ensure that this process is seamless, the training phase of the enumeration personnel kicked off on Monday 15th July 2019, with the Training of Trainers (ToT) in Machakos County. ICT supervisors, content supervisors and enumerators will also undergo training up until 20th August 2019, a few days shy of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census enumeration,” he said.

Kiguta explained that the National Census Steering Committee observed this important process to ensure that the exercise that concludes the pre-enumeration phase was conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

“A case in point was at the oral interview, the candidates were required to present their original certificates, testimonials and National Identity cards for verification. Presentation of photocopy IDs and certificates saw many lose to other candidates who strictly adhered to the rules.”

“The County Census Committees were expected to consult with local leaders, chiefs, village elders and assistant chiefs to certify that those recruited were from the specific areas they will be deployed to. Furthermore, for transparency and accountability, personnel details of the successful persons were vetted for approval at the county level and at the headquarters in Nairobi,” he said as he highlighted the recruitment process.

He assured Kenyans that equipment and application to be used to conduct the country’s first paperless nationwide count has already been developed by local universities.

During the training which kicked off on Monday to end on August 20, ICT supervisors will train the content supervisors who will in turn train the enumerators for the digital census.

Kiguta also took time to dispel confusion over the recently concluded Huduma Namba Registration and the Census.

“The population and Housing Census is a one-off activity conducted in the country every 10 years. It is instrumental in giving detailed information about migration patterns, disabilities and housing aspects, something Huduma number doesn’t focus on,” KNBS Board Chairman clarified.