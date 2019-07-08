Starehe Schools working to pump Sh400M into Endowment Fund

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Alumni of Starehe Boys’ and Starehe Girls’ Centres plan to raise over Sh400 million this year to finance the education of academically talented but needy students.

The funds will be mobilized under the Griffin Memorial Endowment Trust (GMET), which was formed in 2009 in honour of the school’s late founder, the legendary Dr. Geoffrey Griffin.

The fund already has Sh200 million in its coffers to be used for the sponsorship of children from deprived backgrounds.

Out of approximately 1,500 boys and girls in the Starehe Schools, some 70 percent rely on Starehe for food, accommodation, health and educational needs.

“Securing Starehe into the future and perpetuity requires the strengthening of GMET. It is estimated that with 2,000 endowments of Sh1 million each, totalling Sh2 billion, the GMET fund will guarantee free places in both the Starehe (boys and girls) Schools, forever or for as long as both GMET and the schools are in existence,” said Raymond Rono, Chairman of the Old Starehian Society (OSS), the school’s alumni organization.

The school, which celebrates 60 years of existence this year, under the theme Securing Starehe for Another 60 Years, has had a long and strong tradition of secondary school scholarships for students from all over the country, awarded annually, on the basis of need and performance in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

“[email protected] celebrations provide a good opportunity to focus on fundraising for the GMET endowments, with a target of Ksh600 million in 2019. This translates into a very ambitious target of Ksh400 million, to be raised through [email protected] celebrations and other fundraising programs,” added Rono, a few minutes before he embarked on a fund-raising walk from Kaboi Primary School in Nandi County to Starehe Boys’ Centre in Nairobi.

The walk whose target is to raise Sh10 million, will see Rono cover about 350 kilometres in two weeks, while traversing eight counties and 22 constituencies, and is sponsored by D.Light, a company that provides affordable, high quality off-grid solar systems.