Starehe Boys Centre mourns Ken Okoth who was an alumnus

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28- Starehe Boys Centre fraternity has mourned Kibra MP Ken Okoth as a man who was devoted in his job and who always put other people’s interest first.

Speaking during the 60th founders’ day celebration held on Saturday, the school’s Director Josphat Mwaura said, Okoth, an alumnus of Starehe Boys Centre, will be remembered not only for the work he did in Kibra, but also for promoting and advocating for quality education in the country.

“As you all know, on Friday we lost an old boy of this school the MP for Kibra Ken Okoth. Ken was a great man who was dedicated to serving other people and who valued education. He is a man whose legacy is not only seen by Kibra people but all of us in this country,” said Mwaura.

Mwaura, while paying his tribute to Okoth assured that the desire he had to see those he sponsored to study at Starehe boys excel will be carried on.

“He was sponsoring several boys here and he came to visit us just recently and I know the dream he had for those he helped will still go on. Ken was really vested with Starehe spirit and we will all hold that. Rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Okoth succumbed to cancer on Friday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been rushed and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

He recently returned from France where he had gone to seek medical treatment.

The family said burial arrangements will be announced this week.