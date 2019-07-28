Starehe Boys Centre mourns Ken Okoth who was an alumnus

Ken Okoth, the Kibra MP who died on July 26, 2019. Photo/CFM-FILE.

By NJOKI KIHIU, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28- Starehe Boys Centre  fraternity  has mourned Kibra MP Ken  Okoth as a man who was  devoted in his job and who always put other  people’s  interest first.

Speaking during the 60th founders’ day celebration held on Saturday, the school’s  Director  Josphat Mwaura said, Okoth, an alumnus  of Starehe Boys Centre,  will be remembered not only for the  work he did in Kibra, but also for promoting and  advocating for quality education in the country.

“As you all know, on Friday we lost an old boy of this school the MP for Kibra Ken Okoth. Ken was a great man who was dedicated to serving other people and who valued education. He is a man whose legacy is not only seen by  Kibra people but all of us in this country,” said Mwaura.

Mwaura, while paying  his tribute to Okoth assured that the desire he had to see those he sponsored  to study at Starehe boys excel will be carried on.

“He was sponsoring several boys here and he came to visit us just recently and I know the dream he had for those he helped will still go on. Ken was really vested with Starehe spirit and  we will all hold that. Rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Okoth succumbed  to cancer on Friday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been rushed and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

He recently returned from France where he had gone to seek medical treatment.

The family said burial arrangements will be announced this week.

