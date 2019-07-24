Speaker Muturi, Egyptian counterpart ink cooperation agreements on trade and security

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Kenya and Egypt are seeking closer partnership for enhanced trade and collaboration in security even as the African continent pursues enhanced intra-African trade.

This was revealed on Morning during a bilateral meeting between the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his counterpart, the Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ali Abdel Aal.

Speaking during the meeting, Speaker Muturi noted that Kenya and Egypt have long term partners in the fight against terrorism and extremism and urged for continued collaboration.

“Egypt and we have in the past suffered attacks from terrorists. We are grateful for your assistance in combating extremism and we look forward to our continued partnership,” Speaker Muturi said.

On trade, Speaker Muturi urged for more trade with Egypt; the country’s top importer of tea.

He further encouraged the Egyptian people to invest in the country noting that the government was currently exploring development in four priority areas namely healthcare, manufacturing, food security and healthcare.

Responding to this request, the visiting Speaker observed that Egypt was keen in collaborating with Kenya in the development of healthcare infrastructure as well as in the training for healthcare providers.

“Egypt has immense diversified experience in the development of medical schools as we are keen to work with Kenya on the same,” he noted.

The Speakers noted that as leaders of their respective legislatures, they had a duty to influence policy formulation and in ensuring the business environment conducive for the growth of intra African trade.

Speaker Abdel who was in the country on a 3-day official visit on the invitation of Speaker Muturi also sought closer ties between the two legislatures, noting that Egypt had already established a Parliamentary Committee on African Affairs.

He added that bilateral relations between the two countries had flourished over the years as had been envisaged by the respective founding fathers – Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Gamal Abdel Nasser – who had close ties.

The Egyptian delegation also met Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.