Sonko urges fellow Governors to accept Sh316bn allocated to counties

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged his fellow Governors to accept the Sh316 billion allocated to Counties to save them from plunging into financial crises.

Speaking in Meru County at the weekend, Sonko asked his colleagues to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that the available amount is Sh316 and shelve their push for Sh335 billion, which the Head of State described as ‘unrealistic.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let us accept what is available for now, the continued push and pull between Senators and the National Assembly will only derail development in Counties,” said Sonko.

Sonko’s sentiments comes just two days after the County Government workers union asked the county chiefs to accept the Sh316 billion offer and end the division of revenue stalemate.

Led by the union’s Secretary General Roba Duba, the county workers’ representatives said they would not accept any delay in their salaries because of the revenue standoff.

Sonko said he is ready to cut on executive expenditures including–trips and other luxurious activities in order to manage the available resources.

“Let’s maximize on the available resources, hopefully in the next financial year the economy will be stable and Counties will be allocated funds according to the constitution,” he added.

Nairobi County passed a budget of Sh35 billion, with a projection of raising Sh17 billion and about Sh15 billion from Treasury.