Six students arrested for planning to torch a school in Siaya

, NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Six students of Usenge Boys School have been arrested for planning to torch the institution.

Police said the students were arrested when they were found with a jerrican of petrol and a match box.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are holding the six students as the investigations are ongoing to establish what was their motive,” Bondo Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Wafula said, “During an inspection of the dormitories they were found in possession of a jerrycan of petrol and match box.”

The incident comes barely a month after a dormitory at Uriri High School in Migori was razed by students protesting the administration’s decision to deny them a chance to watch the Africa Cup of Nations tournament match between Kenya and Algeria.

Cases of arson attacks in schools are common in the country with the Ministry of Education now proposing the need to recruit students to be part of an intelligence team that will be on standby to report any suspicious behavior from their colleagues.

Examinations fever, change of school management, indiscipline among other reasons have been cited as the major causes of the attacks, according to the Ministry of Education.

The delocalization of teachers’ policy which was recently introduced by the government also witnessed some cases of unrest in some schools in parts of the country where students are reported to have attempted to torch their dormitories.