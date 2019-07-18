Senators to file suit challenging National Assembly role in passage of 18 laws

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18 – A host of senators are at the Milimani Law Courts where they are expected to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of 18 laws they claim were enacted by the National Assembly without their input.

Senate leaders Kipchumba Murkomen (Majority Leader), James Orengo (Minority Leader) and Legal Affairs and Human Rights Chairperson Samson Cherarkey were leading their colleagues to file their petition on Thursday.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka had earlier in the morning signed affidavits to the petition by the Senate that is to be filed in the High Court of Kenya.

The senators said they will seek an interpretation of the term ‘Money Bill’, which has often divided the two Houses because the Constitution says such Bills can only be passed by the National Assembly.

The Bills in contention include The Public Trustee (Amendment) Act, Building Surveyors Act, 2018, Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

Others are The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2018, The Equalisation Fund Appropriation Act, 2018, The Sacco Societies (Amendments) 2018, National Youth Service Act, The Sports (Amendment) Act and The National Cohesion (Amendment) Act.