Senate Cohesion committee settles on Naomi Waqo for chairmanship

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Nominated Senator Naomi Waqo is poised to succeed Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayee as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Cohesion.

The endorsement was arrived at following negotiations in the nine-member after an election which was slated for Tuesday aborted due a lack of quorum.

The committee will hold an election next Tuesday to formalize Waqo’s endorsement.

“I have been advised to resign as a vice-chairman so that I will vie for the chairmanship of the Committee and when we meet next week; we will do the election of the chair and vice-chairman because that position will also have fallen vacant,” she told Capital FM News.

Only Senators Fred Outa (Kisumu), Judith Pareno (Nominated) Enock Wambua (Kitui) and Waqo were present for the election which requires a quorum of five in order to be conducted.

Pareno led the consensus talks after she insisted that a gentleman agreement which had been struck before deposing Mpayee of his seat be honoured.

In the deal, Waqo who is currently the vice-chairperson was to rise to the helm of the committee.

This development came as word went round that Kitui Senator Enock Wambua had declared interest to vie for the chairmanship.

He however distanced himself from the claims terming the reports a ‘creation of the media.’

Following her endorsement Waqo told Capital FM News that she will now write to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka seeking to have the election for the vice-chairperson held next week on Tuesday.

Waqo succeeded her former chairman Mpayee who was ousted through a vote of no confidence against his leadership.