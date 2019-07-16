Senate accounts committee adjourns as Kajiado County auditors skip scheduled appearance  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Senate Committee on County Public Accounts and Investment was Tuesday forced to adjourn a sitting after auditors who scrutinized Kajiado County financial statements for the 2016/2017 Financial Year skipped a scheduled appearance.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said he cannot take responsibility for their absence, compelling the committee to reschedule his appearance to July 22.

Senators questioned why the hub auditors failed to appear, undermining the committee’s ability to proceed with the intended scrutiny of Kajiado’s statements.

Commitee chair Senator Moses Kajwang ruled that it would unprocedural to continue with the meeting without the auditors who act as prosecutors in the context of examination of financial records.