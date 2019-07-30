Samburu Governor Kasaine appeals order blocking him from accessing office

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 30 – Embattled Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine, has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the order barring him from accessing his office after facing corruption charges

He filed a notice of appeal on Monday, after the High court upheld the decision of a trial magistrate not to allow him back to the office after criminal charges were preferred against him and 13 other county executives recently.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi, said last week in a ruling that she could not interfere with the decision of the trial court that set out conditions for bail.

The judge said that the Governor and his co-accused face very serious charges pertaining to the management of finance at the County, and can not be allowed to set foot in his office.

The judge said that the Governor has been charged with a criminal offence that requires him to keep off his office until a determination is made on the matter.

Kasaine and his co-accused were restrained by a trial court from accessing the County funds when the case is still pending.

The prosecution through Alexander Muteti, told the court that stringent conditions should be issued to the accused given the magnitude of the charges facing them.

They are accused that between 27 March 2013 and 25 March 2019 at Maralal town within Samburu County, being the governor, his deputy, County secretary, Chief officers and head of supply chain respectively conspired to defraud Sh84 million belonging to the county.

The governor denied four counts that include abuse of office, conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property contrary to section 45(1) and 48 of the Anti Corruption and Economic Crime Act 2003.

The prosecution submitted that the governor used his office to improperly confer a benefit of Sh84,695,995 oryx service station a business entity he owns that he used to supply fuel to the county.