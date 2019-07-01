Safaricom’s Collymore to be buried Tuesday at a private ceremony

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore will be buried on Tuesday at a private ceremony for the family and close friends.

Collymore, 61, died at his Nairobi home in the company of close family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s Board Chairman Nicholas Nganga said funeral arrangements are underway to give Collymore a befitting send-off with his memorial service slated for later this week.

“There will be a private interment process on Tuesday but later on in the week, hopefully Thursday or Friday, there will a memorial service for all those who knew and cared for Bob,” he told journalists on Monday during the first media briefing since Collymore’s death.

Nganga said Bob, who succumbed to cancer on Monday morning, has been ailing for two years and was fully aware of what was happening to him and had prepared for it.

Describing his death as a major loss for the company, Nganga however, assured of a smooth transition, saying all the company’s operations will not be interrupted.

Nganga said the board is in the process of re-structuring Sfaricom’s management following Collymore’s death, and will be making further announcements in due course.

“The board is clear on where it wants to go in the long term,” Nganga said.

In October 2017, Collymore travelled to the United Kingdom to receive treatment and returned in July last year to resume his duties.

Lately, he had been receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Collymore has been Chief Executive Officer of the telecom firm since 2010.