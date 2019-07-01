S.Sudan’s Kiir to hold talks with President Kenyatta in Nairobi

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, was scheduled to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday as he begins his two-day State Visit, the first by a South Sudanese leader.

President Kiir will be accorded a full State reception, complete with a 21-gun salute at State House Nairobi, before joining his host for bilateral talks, during which the two leaders will lead their respective delegations in discussing matters of mutual benefit.

Officials said Kiir is visiting the country following an invitation extended to him by Kenyatta during the 17th Annual Prayer Breakfast in May.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Sunday said the visit will lay the foundation for future bilateral engagements between the two countries when he presided over the closing session of the Kenya-South Sudan Joint Ministerial Commission.

He thanked Nhial Deng Nhial, the South Sudanese Foreign Minister for his country’s participation at an inaugural Joint Commission for Cooperation.

The conclusion of the Kenya-South Sudan Joint Ministerial Commission yesterday was a culmination of a three-day Senior Officials Meeting co-chaired by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau and South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs Under Secretary Baak Valentino Akol Wol.