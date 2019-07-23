Rotich and Thugge freed on Sh15mn cash bail, ordered to stay away from office

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have been ordered to deposit Sh15 million cash bail or a bond of Sh50 million to secure their freedom after denying corruption charges.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has also ordered the two to stay out of their offices during the entire period of their case, following an application by counsel Taib Ali Taib who is prosecuting the case for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The places of work of the accused persons is considered a scene of crime and they should not access them unless accompanied by the Investigating Officer,” the Magistrate ordered on Tuesday evening when he freed them on bail.

Other accused persons, including the Chief Executive Officer of the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) Geoffrey Wahungu were freed on varied bond terms ranging from Sh750,00 to Sh50 million.

There are 28 accused persons in total facing charges ranging from abuse of office, corruption, conferring a benefit to themselves among others, but only 14 were in court Tuesday.

The magistrate has ordered those who missed the court appearance to present themselves to the DCI on Wednesday, before warrants of arrests can be issued to those who will not have heeded the order.

Developing story….