Prosecution seeks 9 more days to hold Itumbi, ruling due at 11am

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The court will decide the fate of Dennis Itumbi at 11am on Wednesday, after the State sought for more nine days to detain him.

Itumbi was arrested by detectives attached to Flying Squad on July 3 and was presented in court on July 4 when the court allowed police to hold him for five more days to complete investigations.

Milimani Presiding Magistrate Zainabu Abdul was told by the prosecution on Wednesday that detectives were still investigating his role in authoring a letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

The court heard that some documents had been seized for digital forensic analysis and a report is yet to be made.

“The report is very crucial to the ongoing investigations over alleged assassination of the Deputy President William Ruto,” the prosecution told the court.

The investigating team is yet to record statements from 256 members of a WhatsApp chat room where the letter containing the allegations was shared.

The group includes Cabinet Secretaries, lawmakers and Governors.

The application for extension of Itumbi’s detention was opposes by his lawyers Katwa Kigen and Moses Chelenga on grounds that no statement has been recorded from the witnesses.

“The State has not demonstrated that if he his released he will interfere with investigations,” the lawyers said.

They called for Itumbi’s unconditional release.