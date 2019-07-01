Prison warder sentenced to 3 years over fatal hit-and-run accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A prison warder who knocked a 22-year-old university student with his car along Mombasa Road last year and dumped her body has been handed a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

Trial Magistrate Elector Rianyi found that Dismus Gitenge Motongwa caused the death of Maureen Wambui, a Kenyatta University student, through careless driving.

The court also found that the prison cop had lied to the police by telling them he thought he had hit an animal near Olesereni hotel where the accident happened in July last year.

The court also revoked his driving licence.

Motongwa was convicted last Thursday, his lawyer Danstan Omari asking the court at the time to grant him a non-custodial sentence.

He had been accused of driving some three kilometers with Wambui’s body stuck on top of the roof of his vehicle and damped it in South C.