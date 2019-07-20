President urges dairy farmers to capitalize on the revamped New KCC factory

, NAIROBI, July 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged dairy farmers to take advantage of the new revamped KCC factory in Dandora and increase milk production.

While commissioning the plant, the head of state told farmers to improve the quality of their cows that will boost the amount of milk produced.

“Let us consider rearing grade cows that will help us boost the milk production that will enough for us and even get to where we can export to neighbouring countries as well as the Gulf states and Arabia,” said Kenyatta.

The President also promised to revamp and set into operation other factories that had collapsed in order to address the unemployment challenge and boost the economy

“There is now the third factory we are revamping after Eldoret, Sotik and we have now expanded this new plant in Dandora, which later we will revamp Nyahururu and the one in Kiganjo,” he adds.

He also warned the new management of Kenya’s second-biggest milk processor against mismanagement which plagued their predecessors.

“I want our directors to know that last time it was your predecessors who collapsed this factory, please ensure that the money that we have invested in this process benefits farmers and Kenyans at large. Be loyal to these farmers who have entrusted you with those jobs,” Kenyatta also said.

In March, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission received complaints about KCC boss Nixon Sigey and instituted an investigation.

He was accused of using Sh2.6 million to hire a helicopter to ferry Deputy President William Ruto and Trade Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed to Nyahururu, Kiganjo, and Eldoret in August last year.

Former New Kenya Cooperative Creameries Matu Wamae was also on the spotlight last year over Sh1.7 billion loss claims. Wamae exited the company after serving for 15 years to pave way for the new management.