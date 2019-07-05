President Kenyatta to visit Magufuli’s rural home in Chato

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to pay a visit to his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, at his rural home in Chato, Tanzania.

Magufuli’s Communications Director, Gerson Msigwa, announced Wednesday that President Kenyatta’s plane will touch down at Chato Airport at 10pm on Friday.

Kenya’s Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) has not issued a statement on the two-day informal visit or details of President Kenyatta’s itinerary for the weekend.

The Head of State flagged off the 66th Edition of the 2019 Safari Rally at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

His visit to Tanzania comes amid heightened anxiety following recent xenophobic remarks targeted at Tanzanian traders by Starehe MP Charles Njagua, comments that attracted a backlash from the National Assembly of Tanzania.

Freeman Mbowe, the Opposition leader in the legislative assembly based in Dodoma told the House on June 26 Ngagua’s comments cannot be taken lightly noting that lives of Tanzanians living in Kenya could be at risk.

“Mr Speaker we have specifically been mentioned by the said MP and we cannot sit and ignore. Kenya government must move swiftly and act against such actions that might breed enmity with our Kenyan brothers,” he said.

President Kenyatta delivered a special message to Magufuli on Tuesday through Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania reaffirming his government’s commitment to protect foreign nationals in the country.

Kenyatta regretted what he termed as “the unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanize foreign communities and incite local constituents,” actions he said undermined Kenya’s welcoming culture which the country is reputed for.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned Njagua’s remarks terming the unfortunate.

Njagua was charged with incitement to violence on Wednesday over the hate remarks he made on June 24 targeting foreign traders.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi granted him on a Sh500,000 cash bail pending the hearing of the matter on September 4.

Until his release on Wednesday Njagua had been placed in police custody since his arrest outside Parliament buildings on June 26.

Njagua’s detention was extended for another three days following an application by the prosecution when he was presented before Milimani Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko on June 28.

The magistrate declined a request by the prosecution to have the suspect detained for two weeks to allow them complete investigations.